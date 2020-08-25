WTI edges higher toward $43 as storm Laura turns into a hurricane

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI is rising on Tuesday boosted by US production cuts.
  • Easing US-China tensions revive hopes for a steady recovery in energy demand.
  • Focus shifts to API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data. 

Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.

US supply declines on hurricane fears

Energy companies in the US cut oil production at the US Gulf Coast due to the possibility of a rare double storm in the region. According to Reuters, producers reduced the output by 1.5 million barrels per day, nearly 14% of the total US output. Tropical Storm Laura is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and has recently turned into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. On the other hand, Marco seems to have weakened and could dissipate on Wednesday before gathering further strength.

Meanwhile, easing US-China tensions revived hopes for a steady recovery in global crude oil demand and helped the WTI gather bullish momentum.

On Monday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier held a phone call. In a statement summarizing the conversation, White House said that both sides agreed to continue pushing forward the implementation of the phase-one trade deal and remain committed to taking necessary steps to ensure the success of the agreement. 

Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue (API) will release the Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 42.89
Today Daily Change 0.43
Today Daily Change % 1.01
Today daily open 42.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.03
Daily SMA50 40.92
Daily SMA100 34.86
Daily SMA200 42.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.93
Previous Daily Low 42.3
Previous Weekly High 43.3
Previous Weekly Low 41.51
Previous Monthly High 42.52
Previous Monthly Low 38.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data

EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.

Gold News

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.

Read more

WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data

WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data

Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures