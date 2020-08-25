WTI edges higher toward $43 as storm Laura turns into a hurricane

- WTI is rising on Tuesday boosted by US production cuts.
- Easing US-China tensions revive hopes for a steady recovery in energy demand.
- Focus shifts to API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.
US supply declines on hurricane fears
Energy companies in the US cut oil production at the US Gulf Coast due to the possibility of a rare double storm in the region. According to Reuters, producers reduced the output by 1.5 million barrels per day, nearly 14% of the total US output. Tropical Storm Laura is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and has recently turned into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. On the other hand, Marco seems to have weakened and could dissipate on Wednesday before gathering further strength.
Meanwhile, easing US-China tensions revived hopes for a steady recovery in global crude oil demand and helped the WTI gather bullish momentum.
On Monday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier held a phone call. In a statement summarizing the conversation, White House said that both sides agreed to continue pushing forward the implementation of the phase-one trade deal and remain committed to taking necessary steps to ensure the success of the agreement.
Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue (API) will release the Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|42.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.03
|Daily SMA50
|40.92
|Daily SMA100
|34.86
|Daily SMA200
|42.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.93
|Previous Daily Low
|42.3
|Previous Weekly High
|43.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.51
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.47
