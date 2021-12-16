WTI continues rebound, tests $73.00 as traders cheers Fed’s bullish economic view, strong US demand

- WTI challenged weekly highs at $73.00 on Thursday, havig rebounded from mid-week lows under $70.00.
- A bullish Fed outlook and evidence of strong US demand are being touted as supportive of prices.
Oil prices have been on the front foot over the course of the last two sessions and, on Thursday, WTI challenged weekly highs at $73.00 before pulling back a little to the low-$72.00s. Oil prices are up just under $1.0 on the day, taking the two-day run of gains to over $2.0 per barrel (roughly 3.0%), with traders seemingly having aggressively bought into the mid-week dip below $70.00 per barrel.
Market commentators said that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bullish view of the US economy heading into 2022 (which seemed to help equities) has helped support energy market sentiment on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders were also citing Wednesday’s official US inventory report as bullish, in that it implied that crude oil consumption in the US had risen to 23.2M barrels per day, significantly above the 2020 average of just over 18M barrels per day. Analysts at oil broker PVM said that “these figures suggest a healthy economic backdrop”.
But oil markets continue to monitor risks to the outlook, including the prospect of rising supply in 2022 from OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ nations alike and the spread of Omicron. The UK and South Africa both reported record daily infections on Thursday and other countries will surely be following suit soon. The big question now is whether these high infection rates will translate into high hospitalisation and death rates, which hasn’t yet been the case in South Africa.
Recent upside hasn’t been enough for oil to mount a serious challenge of the top of recent ranges above $73.00. Some traders suspect that into the year-end, oil markets may remain rangebound in the $70.00-$73.00 area as traders balance Omicron/pandemic risks, fears of oversupply in 2022 against high inflation and economic bullishness, particularly with regards to the US.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|1.18
|Today daily open
|71.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.74
|Daily SMA50
|77.36
|Daily SMA100
|73.74
|Daily SMA200
|70.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.45
|Previous Daily Low
|69.21
|Previous Weekly High
|73.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.17
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?