WTI continues its winning streak near $71.80 ahead of US CPI data

- WTI price extends its gains possibly on expectations of a rise in monthly US CPI.
- Market expects US CPI (YoY) to ease to 3.1% and Core CPI to remain consistent at 4.0%.
- The growth of US shale oil operations and non-OPEC producers contributes to the uncertainties in the Crude oil market.
- Iran-backed Houthis attacked a commercial tanker vessel in the Red Sea.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price attempts to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session ahead of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Interest Rate Decision. The WTI price bids around $71.80 per barrel during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The market anticipates the annual US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure to ease to 3.1% from the previous 3.2%, with the monthly inflation figure expected to rise by 0.1%. The US Core CPI is expected to remain steady at 4.0%. Higher inflation figures have the potential to reinforce confidence in the United States (US) economy, which could, in turn, provide support for the WTI oil price. Positive economic indicators may contribute to increased demand expectations, benefiting oil prices in the market.
As for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy decision on Wednesday, the expectation is for no change in policy rate adjustments. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets have priced in the FOMC to maintain the rate within the range of 5.25%–5.50% and are also pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut as early as March next year. Investors will closely analyze the Fed Monetary Policy Statement for insights into potential rate adjustments in 2024.
The situation in the Red Sea is becoming increasingly tense as Iran-backed Houthis threaten to disrupt shipping. Their actions, including firing rockets at the US embassy in Baghdad and launching a land-based cruise missile that caused a commercial vessel to catch fire in the Red Sea, underscore the heightened tensions in the region.
Crude oil prices experienced an upswing after last week's labor data release, indicating resilience in the United States (US) economy. However, challenges may arise due to ongoing concerns about global demand, particularly with weak economic data from China, the largest oil importer, and other major economies. The growth in US shale oil operations continues to exceed expectations on the upside. Additionally, gains across other non-OPEC producers have also been unexpectedly large. This dynamic highlights the resilience and expansion in oil production from sources outside the OPEC+ members, adding to the uncertainties in the Crude oil market.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|71.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.76
|Daily SMA50
|79.64
|Daily SMA100
|81.97
|Daily SMA200
|77.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.99
|Previous Daily Low
|70.58
|Previous Weekly High
|75.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6600 as US Dollar eases ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is extending gains toward 0.6600 in the Asian session on Tuesday. Upbeat remarks from RBA Governor Michele Bullock and a broad US Dollar retreat are offering support to the pair. Cautious optimism prevails ahead of the key US CPI inflation data.
USD/JPY dips to 145.50, US CPI in focus
The Japanese Yen regains some positive traction in Asian trading on Tuesday, sending USD/JPY lower to near 145.50. The pair erodes a part of its strong recovery gains registered over the past two days. Investors look to the US CPI for a fresh impetus ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting.
Gold price hangs near multi-week low as traders keenly await US CPI for fresh impetus
Gold edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from a three-week low, around the $1,976-1,975 region touched the previous day. The uptick lacks follow-through buying or bullish conviction as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM breakout could catalyze 50% rally
Cosmos price has been trading around the $10 psychological level for nearly five weeks with no directional bias. But the last weekly candlestick close and the momentum indicator developments coupled with the market outlook indicate that a breakout rally is near for ATOM holders.
US CPI data Preview: Inflation expected to decline to 3.1% in November, core to remain at 4%
The highly-anticipated US CPI inflation data for November will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 13:30 GMT. Inflation is expected to soften further, adding to the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done hiking rates ahead of its last meeting of the year.