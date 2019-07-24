WTI consolidates the upside around $ 57 mark ahead of EIA data

- Persisting Gulf geopolitical tensions, falling US stocks remain supportive.
- Focus remains on trade, geopolitics and US EIA crude stockpiles data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen extending its Asian consolidative mode into the European trading, having reached four-day tops at 57.47 in the overnight trades.
The black gold continues to derive support from a bigger-than-expected drop in the US crude stockpiles data, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday. The API reports showed that the US crude stocks fell more than expected in the week to July 19, declining by 11 million barrels to 449 million vs. -4 million barrels expected.
Further, the bulls cheer the ongoing Middle East tensions as well as the revived hopes of a US-China trade, after the US-China trade teams agreed to meet next Monday over in-person trade talks. The Gulf tensions, in the face of last week’s seizure of the two British tankers by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, continue to fuel supply disruption concerns and render oil-positive.
All eyes now remain on the US official government’s crude stocks data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later today at 1430 GMT for the next direction on the prices.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|57.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.03
|Daily SMA50
|57.23
|Daily SMA100
|59.43
|Daily SMA200
|56.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.46
|Previous Daily Low
|55.76
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steady ahead of Johnson's pick of Chancellor, amid Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 as Boris Johnson is set to become UK PM and announce his pick for Chancellor of the Exchequer. Fears of a hard Brexit loom.
USD/JPY slips back closer to 108.00 mark
The USD/JPY pair ticked lower through the early European session on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight upsurge to near one-week tops.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data
The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.