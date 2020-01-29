WTI consolidates the upside around $54 ahead of EIA data

- OPEC supply cuts talks and bullish API data support oil prices.
- Markets assess the economic fallout of China coronavirus.
- Next of relevance remains the US EIA Crude Stocks Change data.
Having reached a four-day high at $54.25 earlier this Wednesday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a phase of consolidation, as it trades nearly a 1% higher around the 54 level.
The bulls extend their control into a second straight session today after ending a multi-day rout, as markets reassess the economic impact of China’s coronavirus outbreak amid rising death toll and confirmed cases in the country.
Further, the black gold also finds support from the latest reports that the OPEC is considering extending its ongoing output cuts or even deepening them to stem the excessive oil price declines due to the virus spread.
Meanwhile, a surprise draw in the US crude inventories, as revealed by the American Petroleum Institute’s Crude Stocks data late Tuesday, also keeps the sentiment underpinned around the barrel of WTI.
The latest API data showed that the US crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels last week against the expectations of a gain of 482,000 barrels.
Heading into the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) US Crude Stocks Change data release later on Wednesday, the bulls take a breather amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board.
Investors resort to repositioning ahead of the key Fed interest rate decision due at 1900 GMT.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.00
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|53.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.54
|Daily SMA50
|58.8
|Daily SMA100
|57.29
|Daily SMA200
|57.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.93
|Previous Daily Low
|52.7
|Previous Weekly High
|59.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.86
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
