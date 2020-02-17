WTI consolidates the upside around $52.30 amid light trading

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI caught between coronavirus-led demand concerns and OPEC+ cuts hopes.
  • US holiday-led quiet trading adds to the upside consolidative mode.  
  • Focus remains on virus updates and US weekly crude supplies for directives.

Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $52.63 in early Asia, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) witnessed a wild ride before entering a consolidative mode around 52.30 levels, where it now wavers.

The subdued trading activity seen in the black gold can be partly attributed to thin trading, as the US traders away on account of President’s Day holiday. The bulls also take a breather after the commodity rallied nearly 3.5% last week.

Meanwhile, markets refrain from placing any directional bet on the barrel of WTI, as they remain divided between rising China’s oil demand concerns, in the wake of growing coronavirus risks and its economic impact, and expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will extend the output cuts to stabilize oil markets. The latest monthly oil reports by both OPEC and International Energy Agency (IEA) pointed to the dwindling 2020 oil demand growth outlook across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Markets will continue to eye the coronavirus-related updates for any impact on the risk sentiment, which will eventually influence the oil price moves. Meanwhile,  the US weekly Crude Stocks Change data due later this week will remain in focus for a fresh trading direction.

WTI Technical levels to consider

WTI

Overview
Today last price 52.32
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 52.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 52.8
Daily SMA50 57.23
Daily SMA100 56.46
Daily SMA200 56.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 52.54
Previous Daily Low 51.56
Previous Weekly High 52.54
Previous Weekly Low 49.59
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 51.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 52.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 53.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 53.73

 

 

