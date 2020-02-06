WTI consolidates the relief-rally below $52

- WTI benefits from China tariffs cut news, OPEC+ supply cuts hopes.
- Bearish EIA inventory report, broad USD strength caps the rally.
- Crude Oil Futures: Rallies seen faltering near-term?
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) built on Wednesday’s sharp reversal from a 13-month low of $49.47 and went to hit a new five-day high at $52.19 in early European trading.
The barrel of WTI extended its bullish momentum into a second straight session today, as the sentiment remains underpinned by receding China coronavirus fears and on renewed US-China trade optimism, especially after China announced that it would cut the tariffs on US imports, effective February, 14th.
Moreover, expectations of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) looking to extend its output cuts amid rising demand growth concerns, in the face of a likely negative economic impact of the China coronavirus rapid-spread internationally.
The bulls, however, failed to extend the relief rally, leaving the black gold to now consolidate below the 52 mark. Persistent demand for the US dollar across its main competitors, in the wake of the recent series of upbeat US fundamentals, appears to the further upside in the USD-sensitive oil.
Further, a bigger-than-expected risk in the US weekly Crude Stocks data, published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, also remains a drag on the commodity. The EIA data showed the US crude stockpiles rose by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 31 vs. a rise of 3 million barrels expected.
Looking ahead, the bulls will remain cautious, as the OPEC+ technical meeting extends into the third day. Meanwhile, Reuters quoted unnamed sources with the knowledge of the discussion, as saying that the OPEC+ reportedly may agree on the need for deeper output cuts of at least 500k bpd this week.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|1.84
|Today daily open
|51.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.42
|Daily SMA50
|58.1
|Daily SMA100
|56.94
|Daily SMA200
|57.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.96
|Previous Daily Low
|49.44
|Previous Weekly High
|54.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.05
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|49.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|48.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 amid Lagarde's speech, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB' Lagarde said the bank's scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: China lifts market mood by cutting tariffs, coronavirus fears fade, cryptos climb
Trade: China has announced that it will cut tariffs on imported US goods by half from February 14. Washington reduces levies in Beijing on the same day, as agreed in Phase One of the trade deal. Stock markets are extending their gains, and risk currencies are on the rise.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.