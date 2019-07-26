WTI consolidates the recovery below $ 56.50 ahead of US data

- Oil cheers Middle East tensions, US crude stocks draw.
- Broad USD strength, bleak macro-economic outlook limits oil’s upside.
- Oil to take cues from US Q2 GDP and Rigs Count data later today.
WTI (futures on Nymex) looks to replicate the moves seen in Europe on Thursday, extending its gradual rise from the overnight lows of 55.80. The bulls continue to draw support from Gulf tensions while oil demand growth concerns and a broadly stronger US dollar keep the recovery in check.
Looming supply disruption concerns amid ongoing Middle East tensions continue to keep the sentiment buoyed around the black gold. “A week after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf, Britain has sent a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday,” Reuters reports.
Further, the prices remain supported by a bigger-than-expected drop in the US crude inventories, as reported by both the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and American Petroleum Institute (API) earlier this week.
Soggy global growth outlook weighs
The latest weak manufacturing sector activity reports from both EU and the US re-ignited global economic slowdown fears and weighed on the oil market sentiment, raising worries over the global fuel demand outlook. This could very well restrict the further upside in the barrel of WTI.
Looking ahead, the US Q2 Advance GDP and Oil Rigs Count data are likely to have a major influence on the oil price action.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|55.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.7
|Daily SMA50
|56.96
|Daily SMA100
|59.42
|Daily SMA200
|56.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.02
|Previous Daily Low
|55.85
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.
USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00
Japanese core Tokyo inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in July. US Q2 GDP foreseen at 1.8% from 3.1% in the previous quarter. USD/JPY consolidates at two-week highs, backed by the recovery in government yields.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1420 level
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to over one-week lows.
Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride
Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders.