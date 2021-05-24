WTI consolidates the biggest jump in six weeks around $66.00

- WTI bulls catch a breather following the heaviest run-up since mid-April.
- S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wall Street gains.
- Fed’s George, Iran headlines and challenges to Biden’s spending plans test bulls.
- Risk-on mood, US dollar moves should be followed ahead of API stockpile data.
WTI wobbles around $66.00, down 0.10% at $65.90, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The oil benchmark jumped the most in six weeks the previous day, extending Friday’s run-up, amid upbeat market sentiment and headlines from Iran suggesting supply outage. Though recent comments from the Fed official and uncertainty over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plans seem to test the bulls.
Be it Fedsepak rejecting the reflation fears and necessity for immediate action or Iran’s downbeat signals concerning the 2015 nuclear deal, oil buyers cheered it all on Monday.
Following a weaker-than-previous US Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Fed Governor Lael Brainard rejected reflation fears and was backed by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. However, the latest comments from Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George were complex as she doesn’t dismiss the fears of inflation surge, per Reuters.
While the previous comments from the Fed drowned the US Treasury yields and the US dollar index (DXY), helping the WTI, S&P 500 Futures refrain from stretching the previous day’s risk-on mood following comments from Fed’s George.
Elsewhere, Iran’s fears of a long road ahead of the nuclear deal joins the Tehran-Beijing talks to expand the oil trade, which in turn favor the oil buyers.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and spending plan is yet to get a welcome in Capitol Hill, despite Friday’s cut in outlay, as global policymakers also criticize the tax hike plan. Uncertainty over the further stimulus offers a bumpy road to the energy bulls.
Looking forward, weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior +0.62M, will be important for WTI traders whereas the US dollar moves can offer an intermediate direction. Above all, Iran headlines and risk catalysts should be watched carefully for fresh impetus.
Technical analysis
Given the WTI’s multiple pullbacks from the $66.30-40 area since early March, bulls should be cautious. However, sellers are less likely to take risk of entries until witnessing a downside break of $63.80-70 region comprising mid-April tops.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.9
|Today Daily Change
|2.08
|Today Daily Change %
|3.26%
|Today daily open
|63.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|64.41
|Daily SMA50
|62.56
|Daily SMA100
|59.69
|Daily SMA200
|50.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.02
|Previous Daily Low
|61.53
|Previous Weekly High
|67
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.53
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers but remains below 1.2245
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its Friday’s losses but was unable to break higher. US inflationary pressures and the Fed’s potential response in the eye of the storm.
GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.
XAU/USD keeps chipping away at critical resistance
The price of gold is rising 0.11% at the time of writing, riding the 10 and 20 EMAs on the 4-hour chart while the greenback languishes near four-month lows. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,883.47 and has travelled from a low of $1,875.20 to a high of $1,887.07.
Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off
Bitcoin price appears to be developing a head-and-shoulders pattern on its daily chart. To form the pattern's right shoulder, BTC needs to rebound to $42,000. A spike in selling pressure around this price point could lead to a sell-off that sends Bitcoin to $14,000.
Tech stocks lead the way higher for equities
It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street.