WTI consolidates losses around $62 ahead of EIA data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, WTI lost 1.7%.
  • Worsening demand outlook amid rising coronavirus cases weighs on WTI.
  • Investors await EIA's weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

After starting the day on a firm footing and reaching fresh monthly highs on Tuesday, crude oil prices turned south in the second half of the day and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 1.7% to settle at $62.38.

With the bearish pressure remaining intact on Wednesday, WTI dropped to a daily low of $61.62 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, WTI was losing 0.65% on the day at $62.

Focus shifts to EIA report

Reports suggesting that the US House Judiciary Committee has passed a bill that would open OPEC to antitrust lawsuits over production cuts weighed heavily on crude oil prices.

Additionally, the sharp upsurge witnessed in coronavirus cases in India, the world's third largest oil consumer behind the US and China, revived concerns over an uneven recovery in the global energy demand.

Meanwhile, the weekly data published by the American Petroleum Institue (API) showed on Tuesday that crude oil inventories in the US rose by 436,000 barrels. Later in the session, the US Energy Information Administration's Crude Oil Stocks Change data for the week ending April 16 will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 61.97
Today Daily Change -0.43
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 62.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.61
Daily SMA50 61.43
Daily SMA100 55.82
Daily SMA200 48.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.36
Previous Daily Low 61.49
Previous Weekly High 63.93
Previous Weekly Low 58.77
Previous Monthly High 67.87
Previous Monthly Low 57.27
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 61.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 58.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 64.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 65.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

