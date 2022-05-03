WTI consolidates in mid-$104.00s as traders weigh China demand woes against expected EU/Russia oil embargo

- WTI is consolidating in the mid-$104.00s, near the middle of its recent short-term $100-$108ish range.
- Traders continue to juggle the bearish theme of China lockdown worries with the bullish theme of an EU/Russia oil embargo.
Since the start of Tuesday’s European session, front-month WTI futures have been swinging between lows in the $103.00 per barrel area and highs in the $105.00 area, as traders weigh the prospect of an impending EU embargo on Russian oil imports against China lockdown concerns. At current levels in the mid-$104.00s, WTI is trading ever so slightly in the red on the day and is around the midpoint of its $100-$108ish ranges of the past five or so sessions.
The news coming out of China suggests that authorities are continuing to struggle to get a Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing under control, with a further 51 infections reported on Tuesday. Restaurants in the Chinese capital are now closed for indoor dining, apartment blocks where cases are being picked up are being put under quarantine, residents of the city are being encouraged not to leave and the reopening of schools has been postponed for at least a week after the Labour Day holidays, local press reported.
If Beijing follows down the same path as Shanghai, i.e. goes into a strict city-wide lockdown, this will further dent already diminished crude oil demand in China, a big downside risk that WTI traders must monitor. However, traders must juggle this against an announcement of an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil imports that is likely to be confirmed later this week. According to Internation Energy Agency forecasts, Russian output has likely already fallen by 3M barrels per day this month versus prior to the country’s invasion of Ukraine as a direct result of Western sanctions.
“A potential EU-wide oil embargo could significantly undermine the already diminishing availability of Russian barrels,” said one analyst at oil broker PVM. For now, Russia output fears are preventing WTI from falling back below $100 due to China demand woes. Aside from the aforementioned themes, WTI traders will also be watching upcoming US Private Weekly API crude oil inventory data out at 2130BST on Tuesday ahead of official US inventory numbers on Wednesday. Attention will then turn to the broader macro backdrop, with oil traders likely to monitor how risk appetite responds to this week’s Fed meeting and US jobs report.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|104.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.45
|Daily SMA50
|102.76
|Daily SMA100
|92.21
|Daily SMA200
|82.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.05
|Previous Daily Low
|99.58
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.07
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
