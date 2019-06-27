- WTI prices have consolidated ahead of the G20 this weekend.
- Bulls will also look to the 63.79 swing highs while bears will look to the 61.8% Fibo retracement.
WTI is currently trading at $59.21, -0.03% on the day having travelled between $58.63 and $59.79 as we await headlines from an expected meeting between President Putin and Crown Prince MBS this week at the G20, as well as from summit between Trump and China's Xi.
While the Xi and Trump meeting is of key importance, the meeting between President Putin and Crown Prince MBS comes ahead of the OPEC meeting where members recognize that supply risks remain plentiful with downside demand risks plentiful considering the Iran factor, as well as the Libyan conflict and deteriorating Venezuelan production.
"We continue to expect that crude prices will average $58/bbl WTI and $69/bbl Brent, but note that the cartel may also recognize further risks to global demand, as the US-China trade war could still create a negative shock, which provides some additional optionality to the upside as Saudi Arabia may continue to see "stealth cuts" as necessary, keeping their compliance to the agreement significantly north of 100%.," analysts at TD Securities argued.
WTI levels
WTI is above the 200-Experiential Moving Average still and has eyes for the $60 psychological figure which correlates with trend line resistance. Bulls will also look to the 63.79 swing highs. However, on a break the weekly lows at 56.77, eyes will turn to the 200 weekly EMA (last week's low) and the 61.8% Fibo around the 52 handle. There would then be prospects for a correction to back towards the14th Jan 50.41 low and then the 26th November lows at 49.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted around 1.1350/60 for a second consecutive day
The EUR/USD pair struggles for direction after reaching a fresh three-month high earlier this week. Focus on weekend G-20 summit and EU Council. Soft German inflation and mixed US data kept investors side-lined.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends retreat from 1-week highs to test daily lows
The USD/JPY dropped to 107.65, slightly above Asian session lows and remains near the lows. Earlier today peaked at 108.15, the highest level in a week before turning to the downside.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.