WTI completes the lap back down, eyes on EIA, Trump’s response

- WTI reverses Iran’s strike-led surge rally to multi-month highs.
- Iran’s de-escalation hopes, secured Iraqi facilities calm markets.
- Markets await Trump’s response, EIA data for fresh direction in oil.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) almost completes a lap and trades below the $63 mark in the European session, having reversed the solid upsurge to fresh 8.5-month highs of $65.65.
The prices have returned to the levels seen before Iran’s retaliatory attacks against the US’ airstrike on Quds Force Commander Soleimani in Iraq last Friday. Iran, in early hours of Wednesday, fired more than a dozen missiles on the US airbases in Iraq, as confirmed by the military from both sides.
The black gold jumped nearly $3 in a knee-jerk reaction to the news, although failed to hold at higher levels following restrained response from the US and hopes of de-escalation from Iran. US President Trump’s tweet hinted negligible damage caused by the strike while Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif said Iran does not seek escalation of war. These conciliatory tweets from both sides calm the markets.
Further, comments from the OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo, stating the Iraqi oil facilities are secured and that the production is continuing also eased fears of oil supply disruption, which in turn also collaborated with the corrective slide in the prices.
A sense of calm prevails at the moment, as markets eagerly look forward to President Trump’s address to the nation, in lieu of the Iranian retaliation. Trump’s response is likely to have a significant impact on the oil price dynamics. Also, of note remains the Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change data due later in the NA session for fresh trading incentives.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|62.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|62.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.88
|Daily SMA50
|58.56
|Daily SMA100
|57
|Daily SMA200
|57.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.17
|Previous Daily Low
|62.15
|Previous Weekly High
|64.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.67
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1150 amid poor German data, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 in the wake of disappointing German Factory Orders, which dropped 1.3%. Mid-East tensions remain high after Iran's strike against US bases in Iraq.
GBP/USD trading around 1.3150 as Brexit returns to the spotlight
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3150 as the UK parliament resumes its debates on the Brexit bill. The EU's Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet UK PM Johnson to discuss the next steps.
Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock
The killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has triggered a spike on oil prices and generated tensions throughout financial markets. Our chief analysts Yohay Elam, Joseph Trevisani and Valeria Bednarik analyze the situation.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, steadies below $1600 mark
Gold trimmed a part of its early strong gains to near six-year tops and now seems to have stabilized below the $1600 round figure mark.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.