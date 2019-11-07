WTI comes back for another test of this important resistance zone

Spot WTI has rejected USD 57.49 per barrel level on three occasions before this latest test.

The market sold off last time out after OPEC+ members said no to more production cuts.

The world trade outlook is improving as it was reported this morning the US and China are looking to agree on a phased rollback of extra trade war tariffs.

Since then commodities have been on the rise with the likes of copper and oil both pushing higher.

Technical Picture 30-Minute Chart

The 30-minute chart below shows just how many times the 57.49 level has been tested.

This time out there could actually be a breakout to the upside. There had been a strong consolidation low of USD 56.35 per barrel which could act as support.

4-Hour Chart

On the higher time frames, there is a channel formation. If the level on the 30-minute chart breaks higher, then the top of the channel could come into focus.

It will take the daily or 4-hour close above the high of USD 57.80 per barrel to confirm the trend continuation.

The RSI is still holding in a positive area above the 50 mid-line which could also keep the technical bulls happy for now.

