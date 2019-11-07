WTI comes back for another test of this important resistance zone

- Spot WTI has rejected USD 57.49 per barrel level on three occasions before this latest test.
- The market sold off last time out after OPEC+ members said no to more production cuts.
The world trade outlook is improving as it was reported this morning the US and China are looking to agree on a phased rollback of extra trade war tariffs.
Since then commodities have been on the rise with the likes of copper and oil both pushing higher.
Technical Picture 30-Minute Chart
The 30-minute chart below shows just how many times the 57.49 level has been tested.
This time out there could actually be a breakout to the upside. There had been a strong consolidation low of USD 56.35 per barrel which could act as support.
4-Hour Chart
On the higher time frames, there is a channel formation. If the level on the 30-minute chart breaks higher, then the top of the channel could come into focus.
It will take the daily or 4-hour close above the high of USD 57.80 per barrel to confirm the trend continuation.
The RSI is still holding in a positive area above the 50 mid-line which could also keep the technical bulls happy for now.
Additional Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.46
|Today Daily Change
|1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.77
|Today daily open
|56.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.02
|Daily SMA50
|55.53
|Daily SMA100
|56.06
|Daily SMA200
|57.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.9
|Previous Daily Low
|56.18
|Previous Weekly High
|56.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.77
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.23
