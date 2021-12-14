WTI clung to $70.00 as more countries reimpose restrictions amid an Omicron variant outbreak

- WTI, US crude oil benchmark falls some 1.41%, as COVID-19 infections rise.
- In Europe, Italy, and Scotland, among other countries, impose restrictions as COVID-19 infections climb.
- WTI Technical Outlook: In the near-term has a downward bias, though the upside risks remain.
US crude oil benchmark, also known as Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), is falling during the day as the Asian Pacific session begins, trading at $70.00 at the time of writing. Market conditions had not improved since the early European session when it crossed the wires that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provided a 70% protection against the newly Omicron variant. The sentiment got follow-through in the New York session, as investors appeared to be sidelined despite the aforementioned, waiting for the Federal Reserve’s last monetary policy meeting decision.
Additionally, some countries started to impose restrictions amid the outbreak of the Omicron variant. Italy will require travelers from other EU countries to provide a negative COVID-19 prove, and Scottland urges no more than three households to mix.
On Tuesday in the overnight session, the black gold peaked at around $71.75, then plunged two dollars, as market mood remained sour, as market participants weighed on central banks, hosting their last monetary policy meetings of the year. Then, it jumped up to $70.75, some $0.50 above the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA), which was reclaimed by oil bears, pushing the price near the $70.00 psychological level.
On the crude-oil-related macroeconomic front, on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US supplies fell 815K barrels last week, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. Data showed that stockpiles increased, though the US government will release its inventory on Wednesday.
Moreover, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) increased its outlook for oil consumption in the Q1 of 2022, up to 1.1 million barrels a day, equivalent to an annual world consumption growth in a “typical” year before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.
On its 2022 outlook, OPEC mentioned that the Omicron variant is expected to have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
WTI’s daily chart shows that oil had been in consolidation since Tuesday last week. WTI has a downward bias in the near-term, as WTI bears reclaimed the 200-DMA, which lies at $70.18, piercing under the latter, threatening of breaking below the $70.00 figure.
Failure of WTI bulls to reclaim the 200-DMA would expose the December 14 low at $69.33. A break below that level would expose the figure at $69.00, followed by a retest of September 1 low at $67.01
To the upside, the first resistance would be the 200-DMA. The breach of the latter would expose the December 14 high at $71.79, followed by the psychological $72.00 figure. With a clear break to the upside, the next supply zone would be $73.00.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.00
|Today Daily Change
|-1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|70.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.53
|Daily SMA50
|77.64
|Daily SMA100
|73.76
|Daily SMA200
|70.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.83
|Previous Daily Low
|70.55
|Previous Weekly High
|73.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.17
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
