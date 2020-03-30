WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Demand concerns drive oil prices lower amid worldwide lockdowns.
  • Saudi Arabia says there are no discussions to balance oil market.
  • Dismal market mood continues to weigh on risk-sensitive oil. 

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted losses for the sixth straight time last meek and is now looking to close the month of March more than 50% lower. 

Oil sector hit heavily by coronavirus

With concerns over falling global energy demand amid worldwide coronavirus lockdowns weighing heavily on prices, the WTI extended its slide at the start of the week and was last seen trading at $20.50, losing 6% on a daily basis. On March 18th, the WTI touched its lowest level in more than nine years at $20.05 and looks poised to test that area in the near-term.

In addition to the dismal demand outlook, the lack of effort by large oil producers to adjust the output makes it difficult for oil to stage a recovery. On Friday, an official for Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry noted that there hasn't' been any discussions about a joint agreement to balance the market.

Commenting on the market dynamics, "the oil price war is made irrelevant by the large decline in demand and has made a coordinated supply response impossible to achieve in time," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report on Monday, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, the ongoing flight-to-safety as reflected by falling global equity indexes and US Treasury bond yields also takes a toll on the risk-sensitive oil prices. 

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 22.12
Today Daily Change -1.14
Today Daily Change % -4.90
Today daily open 23.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 32.2
Daily SMA50 44.15
Daily SMA100 51.58
Daily SMA200 53.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.56
Previous Daily Low 22.33
Previous Weekly High 25.85
Previous Weekly Low 21.19
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.66

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

