WTI closes in on multi-month highs, settles below $42 ahead of API data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Upbeat data from US help WTI push higher on Tuesday.
  • Focus shifts to API's weekly Crude Oil Stock data.

Crude oil prices rose for the second straight day on Tuesday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbing to its highest level since July 23rd at $42.05. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $41.75, gaining 2.4% on a daily basis.

WTI gains traction on US data 

The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the WTI push higher during the American session. The US Census Bureau reported that Factory Orders increased by 6.2% on a monthly basis in June and beat the market expectation of 5%. Additionally, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index improved from 44 to 46.8 and the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index jumped to 53.5 and surpassed analysts' estimate of 15.8 by a wide margin.

Moreover, heightened optimism on US lawmakers reaching an agreement on the next coronavirus stimulus bill also seems to be providing an additional boost to crude oil prices. 

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases in the US over the weekend came in below 50,000 for the first time in nearly a month and revived expectations for a recovery in oil demand.

Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue (API) will publish its Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 41.79
Today Daily Change 0.86
Today Daily Change % 2.10
Today daily open 40.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.92
Daily SMA50 39.17
Daily SMA100 32.26
Daily SMA200 43.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.37
Previous Daily Low 39.75
Previous Weekly High 41.99
Previous Weekly Low 39.1
Previous Monthly High 42.52
Previous Monthly Low 38.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks

EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks

EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.

Gold News

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.

GBP/USD News

US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data

US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data

Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.

Read more

WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data.  The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures