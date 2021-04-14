WTI clings to gains near 1-1/2 week tops, comfortably above $61.00/barrel

- WTI gained traction for the third consecutive session and climbed to over one week tops.
- Higher crude demand forecast for 2021, Tuesday’s bullish API report remained supportive.
- Weaker USD provided an additional boost ahead of Powell’s speech and official EIA report.
WTI crude oil built on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and climbed to one-and-half-week tops, around the $61.25-30 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the commodity to prolong this week's positive move and gain some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday increased its 2021 global oil demand forecast by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Adding to this, the International Energy Agency also raised its annual demand forecast by 230,000 bpd to 5.7 million bpd. Further supporting the market was a report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), which showed that crude stocks declined more than estimated, by 3.6 million barrels during the week that ended on April 9.
Apart from this, a weaker US dollar was seen as another factor that extended some support to dollar-denominated commodities, including oil. The USD tumbled to three-week lows in reaction to Tuesday's rather unimpressive US CPI report, which failed to provide strong evidence of broadening price pressures in the US economy.
That said, concerns about increased oil production in the US and rising supply from Iran might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, along with worries over stalled vaccine rollouts worldwide and soaring COVID-19 infections in India and Brazil might keep a lid on any further gains for WTI, at least for the time being.
Traders now look forward to the official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), due later during the early North American session on Wednesday. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell might influence the USD and contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19
|Today daily open
|60.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.44
|Daily SMA50
|60.76
|Daily SMA100
|54.93
|Daily SMA200
|47.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.63
|Previous Daily Low
|59.66
|Previous Weekly High
|61.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.66
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
