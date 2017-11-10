WTI clings to gains around $51.00 ahead of API

WTI clings to gains around $51.00 ahead of APIBy Pablo Piovano
Crude oil prices remain on the positive footing so far this week, with the West Texas Intermediate hovering over the key $51.00 mark per barrel ahead of the API report.
WTI looks to OPEC, API
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil moved higher on Wednesday after the OPEC now sees higher oil demand next higher.
At the same time, the oil cartel defended the effectiveness of the ongoing output cut deal in tackling the persistent supply glut and added that a potential deficit is likely in the global markets in 2018.
Moving forward, the API will publish its weekly report on US crude oil supplies later today, ahead of the DoE’s report tomorrow and US oil rig count measured by driller Baker Hughes on Friday.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 0.06% at $50.95 facing the next resistance at $51.41 (high Oct.11) followed by $51.22 (high Oct.5) and finally $£52.86 (high Sep.28). On the flip side, a break below $50.57 (21-day sma) would aim for $50.08 (38.2% Fibo of $45.58-$52.86) and then $49.41 (200-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.