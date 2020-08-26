WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil prices push higher as Hurricane Laura turns into a category 3 hurricane.
  • WTI trades at its highest level since early March above $43.50.
  • Eyes on EIA's Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day. 

Hurricane activity supports WTI

Hurricane Laura has maximum sustained winds of 115 miles (185km) per hour and currently located about 290 miles (465km) southeast of Galveston, Texas, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced, as reported by Reuters. Oil producers in the US have already shut most of their output in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which touched its highest level since March 6th at $43.65 earlier in the hour, is trading at $43.50, gaining 0.32% on a daily basis.

Later in the session, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 43.69
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 43.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.15
Daily SMA50 41.02
Daily SMA100 34.99
Daily SMA200 42.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.64
Previous Daily Low 42.46
Previous Weekly High 43.3
Previous Weekly Low 41.51
Previous Monthly High 42.52
Previous Monthly Low 38.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

