WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47

- Crude oil prices are rising sharply on Thursday.
- Upbeat demand outlook is helping WTI reach multi-month highs.
- Investors await US FDA's decision on coronavirus vaccine.
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71. As of writing, the WTI was up 3.4% on a daily basis at $47.23.
Demand dynamics lift WTI
With OPEC and non-OPEC producers last week finally reaching an agreement on crude oil output in 2021, investors' focus shifted to the energy demand outlook. Vaccine optimism and better prospects for additional stimulus in the US revşve hopes for a steady recovery in oil demand.
On Wednesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) noted that vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could start next week. The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) is largely expected to authorize the emergency use of Pfizer's and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines before the end of the week.
Meanwhile, the latest developments suggest that US lawmakers are closing in on a relief bill and helping risk-sensitive oil prices push higher. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that bipartisan negotiations on COVID-19 aid were making great progress.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.69
|Today Daily Change %
|3.69
|Today daily open
|45.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44
|Daily SMA50
|41.32
|Daily SMA100
|41.21
|Daily SMA200
|36.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.37
|Previous Daily Low
|45.1
|Previous Weekly High
|46.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|44.01
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|45.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|47.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.