WTI climbs further beyond mid-$81.00s, two-day tops

US President Joe Biden called on OPEC+ to produce more crude to dampen rising prices and said his administration has other tools to deal with the higher price of oil . This seemed to be the only factor that might hold bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the commodity, at least for the time being.

This comes on the back of the recent decision by OPEC+ to keep a cap on crude supplies and further fueled supply concerns, which, in turn, extended support to the black gold. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action further acted as a tailwind for dollar-denominated commodities , including oil. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through.

The optimistic outlook for global economic growth, along with the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion US infrastructure bill supported prospects for rising energy demand. Apart from this, a move by Saudi Arabia's state-owned producer Aramco – to raise the price of its benchmark crude for customers in Asia – further pointed to strong demand.

WTI crude oil built on Friday's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second straight session on Monday. The momentum pushed spot prices to two-day tops, around the $81.70 region during the mid-European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained strength beyond 200-hour SMA.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.