WTI cheers broad risk-on sentiment to rise beyond $34.00

- WTI holds onto Monday’s recovery gains to refresh three-day top.
- Optimism surrounding economic restart, absence of US President Trump’s criticism on Hong Kong issue favor risks.
- Dow Futures jump over 300 points, S&P 500 Futures gain more than 1.0% to portray the risk-tone mood.
- The return of full markets will keep oil traders entertained.
WTI futures print 0.50% gains on NYMEX while taking the bids near $34.22 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The black gold recently benefited from the market’s upbeat sentiment as major economies try to restore the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions while easing lockdown restrictions.
In addition to the fast easing of social distancing measures in Pacific nations and Europe, the gradual efforts to return to normalcy by the UK and the US, coupled with the Middle East, also brighter the traders’ mood.
Recently, California allowed churches to reopen with aggregation limits of 100 whereas Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on workplace attendance in both government and private sectors.
Further to support the market’s optimism, US President Donald Trump so far stays away from criticizing China’s Hong Kong security bill despite Chinese diplomats keep loading Global Times headlines with a direct attack on the US.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain mildly positive around 0.661% whereas US stock futures register noticeable gains by the press time. In doing so, the S&P 500 rise over 1.35% to 2,992 while Dow Futures add more than 300 points to 24, 748 by the time of writing.
Looking forward, traders await the return of the UK and US players after the long weekend for fresh impulse whereas a direct hit on China’s Hong Kong march by US President Trump could dim the risk-on sentiment.
Technical analysis
Buyers are waiting for a clear break above the monthly high of $34.74 to challenge 100-day EMA around $35.25. Alternatively, an eight-day-old ascending trend line near $32.55 can limit the quote’s fresh declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|34.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|34.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.64
|Daily SMA50
|25.36
|Daily SMA100
|38.5
|Daily SMA200
|47.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34.11
|Previous Daily Low
|32.6
|Previous Weekly High
|34.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.62
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|33.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|33.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|33.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|32.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6600 amid upbeat market mood
AUD/USD trades with moderate gains above 0.6550, looking to extend the upside towards 0.6600 amid a better market mood, reflected by the risk-on rally in the Asian equities and US equity futures. Broad US dollar weakness adds to the gains in the aussie.
The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?
Tradewars between the US and China picking up in the headlines. Macro instability in Hong Kong is coming to the fore as a major risk for financial markets. The debasement of the HKD peg would be a nuclear type of option for global financial markets.
Gold stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains
Gold prices extend pullback from $1,733.50. Church reopening in California, US President Trump’s refrain to speak on Hong Kong keep trading sentiment positive. The return of full markets, US-China tussle will be in focus for immediate direction.
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.