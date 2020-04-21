Oil bears remain unstoppable as a sea of red becomes a new normal.

Coronavirus-led demand destruction woes and lack of storage weigh.

Focus shifts to US API Crude Stocks data, as May contract turns negative again.

WTI (June futures on Nymex) has eroded the 4% recovery gains seen in Asia and dived about 20% to hit a daily low just near the $16 threshold while the front-month May contract returned to the negative territory.

At the time of writing, the US oil has quickly recovered to 16.60, still shedding 17% on the day.

Oil fundamentals offer little respite amid coronavirus crisis

The meltdown seen on Monday in the May month futures that played out on the June contract as well was partly attributed to the technical selling while the broad fundamental perspective remains unchanged and continues to favor the bears.

The physical demand for the black gold is almost killed amid the coronavirus pandemic-led global lockdowns and travel restrictions while the supply-side scenario remains overwhelmed, as the storage facilities in the US are upto the brim.

It’s worth noting, the main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, is now expected to be full within a matter of weeks, as cited by Reuters. These dynamics will continue to exacerbate the pain in oil so long as the demand outlook for oil and its products improve in this dire virus impacted situation.

The downpour is likely to continue to despite US President Donald Trump calling on to fill up the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves while the world’s top oil producers trying to find a way out to stem the declines. The focus now shifts to the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Crude Stock Change data due later on Tuesday for fresh cues on the commodity.