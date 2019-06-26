WTI: Buyers await fresh clues to cross the key MA resistance

- 200-D EMA limits WTI’s recent upward trajectory.
- A surprise draw in API data, US-Iran tussle favor the upside.
- The EIA inventory report in the spotlight for fresh clues.
With the API data providing additional strength to WTI’s recent run-up mainly based on the US-Iran tension, the black gold now confronts the key MA resistance while taking the bids near $58.85 during early Wednesday.
The surprise slump in the weekly US oil stocks change report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) to -7.550 million barrels from -0.812 million barrels pleased the energy buyers during late-Tuesday.
The US-Iran geopolitical tensions continue to flare up as Iran considers latest sanctions from the US President Donald Trump closing the door for further talks. However, the Arab nation turned down the possibilities of war.
Traders may now await official stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in order to confirm the industry based reading.
Additionally, developments surrounding the geopolitical tussle between the US and Iran, together with the US-China trade tussle, will also grab market attention.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analysis, Ross J. Burland, cites 200-day Experiential Moving Average (200-D EMA) as the key upside resistance limiting the energy benchmark’s recent rally:
200-D EMA guards a run to the May highs of $59.67 in close proximity of the $60 psychological level. On the downside, bears can target back down to the 200 weekly EMA (last week's low) and the 61.8% Fibo around the 52 handle. Lower down, there are prospects for a correction to back towards the14th Jan 50.41 low and then the 26th November lows at 49.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid
EUR/USD fell 0.28 percent on Tuesday, engulfing Monday's high and low and ending the four-day winning streak. The currency pair however, defended the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day MA.
GBP/USD retraces from 5-week high amid fewer fresh catalysts from UK
While renewed fears of no-deal Brexit and less dovish Fed speak dragged the GBP/USD pair back from a month’s high, the Cable trades little changed near 1.2690 during early Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold bulls target $1485/oz
Gold prices rallied in Asia but stalled and started to deteriorate in European markets into consolidation before a sell-off emerged on the back of less dovish than expected rhetoric from Fed speakers on New York.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome
The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.