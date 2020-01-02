WTI bulls tiring although fundamentals remain bullish

- WTI topping out the October rally at the $62 handle.
- Bullish fundamentals should underpin the upside above 200-DMA.
Oil prices on a spot basis are lower on the day, currently, -0.42% having travelled from a high of $61.44 to a low of $60.63. The price has morphed into toppish looking pattern on the charts although the fundamentals will likely to continue supporting an upside bias as developments in the Middle East point to prospects for crude supply disruptions.
Moving into 2020, investors are expecting higher inflation due to central bank policy measures throughout the world. "The reflation trade is being reflected in energy markets as participants hope that the trade deal will reduce the expected surplus for the next few quarters, as demand gets a boost from its low expectations," analysts at TD Securities explained while also noting OPEC+.
"OPEC+ delivered a 'beautiful surprise', which combined with expectations of lackluster supply growth from US shale, has sent WTI crude barreling through $60/bbl. In response, CTA funds continue to load up on energy markets with WTI crude and heating oil still expected to see a buying program ensue for the next few days."
Sino/US trade euphoria to wear off
Meanwhile, prices can find supportive on the People's Bank of China announcing that the central bank would provide additional stimulus to the economy, this in turn boost prospects for a higher demand for energy. In the same vein, we have seen positives steps in the US and Chinese trade talks, although even if the trade negotiations continue to bear fruit, the overall image of the United States in China will face continuing challenges.
Firstly, we can expect a phase one trade deal to be signed in coming days, although with the November 2020 US presidential election where officials in Beijing say they don’t anticipate sitting down to discuss a phase two deal before the election – in part because they want to wait to see if Trump wins a second term. “It’s Trump who wants to sign these deals, not us. We can wait,” one Chinese official told Reuters. Thus, the euphoria of a phase one deal could see the speculative bid come under pressure.
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|61.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.01
|Daily SMA50
|58.03
|Daily SMA100
|56.71
|Daily SMA200
|57.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.92
|Previous Daily Low
|60.67
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.17
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1160 region as dollar recovers poise
The greenback recovered in the first trading day of 2020, dragging the EUR/USD pair to its lowest in over a week. Minor revisions to Markit Manufacturing PMIs failed to trigger directional moves.
AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 0.7000 threshold in what seems just a corrective move after its latest bullish run. Bulls retain control on the pair, will likely resume buying soon.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000
Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new record in 2020 as the cryptocurrency’s network hash rate once again topped previous all-time highs.
Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.
USD/JPY under pressure below 200 DMA
Yen has caught up to its peers, surging against the USD which up until today had been the laggard over these holidays.