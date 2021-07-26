WTI bulls take on a deeper resistance level, eye $73.30 next stop

- WTI is penetrating deeper into daily resistance, albeit with a lack of conviction.
- The Delta coronavirus variant is a risk which traders are weighing, capping bullish progress.
- Bulls look to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level near $73.30.
West Texas Intermediate crude has been seeking direction at the start of the week and trades flat on the day again after moving within a range of between $70.59 and $72.40.
Traders are trying to find the bias between demand and supply narratives due to the risks associated with the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.
On the one hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) says the Delta variant of Covid-19 has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide. It is expected to become the dominant variant globally in the coming months.
The WHO is predicting that there could be more than 200 million confirmed cases within a matter of weeks.
Infections are rising, particularly in Europe and the western Pacific region.
However, in the latest reports, there has been a quadrupling of daily US infections to levels approaching those seen in last summer's virus surge.
Nations without access to vaccines or with a slower vaccine rollout are facing a deadlier threat, but nevertheless, the risk is to global economic growth is a troubling factor to the energy complex and the price of oil.
However, on the other hand, there is still price optimism over demand growth vs tight supply.
''Firm demand, hindered shale supply and the cautious monthly increase in supply from OPEC+ should not be enough to prevent a deep deficit in the coming month, which should continue to fuel stronger prices and tightening spreads,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''After all, despite the often mention delta variant concerns, road traffic in Asia continues to recover while air travel is also rising at a fast clip, particularly in Europe, but with the US and China also continuing to post gains,'' the analysts argued.
''All of this suggests last week's shakeout was not justified and crude will remain strong through the summer months.''
Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration last week reported the first rise in US oil inventories in eight weeks.
Additionally, the Baker-Hughes rig count, released on Friday, showed the number of US drilling rigs operating rose by seven to 387 as businesses seek to capitalise in response to prices that remain near the highest in more than two years.
WTI technical analysis
Technically, the price is pressuring the critical daily resistance and a break there will leave the bulls in good stead for a higher high in the coming days.
The 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the prior daily bearish leg is located near 73.30:
Meanwhile, the monthly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in the 64.50/60s support area is compelling on a break of 65 the figure:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price jumps in line with stock-to-flow model, $288,000 BTC by 2024
The short squeeze that triggered Bitcoin price recovery now signals that the asset is likely headed toward a new top. On-chain analysts share a bullish outlook, recovery in line with Plan B’s S2FX model.
Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon
Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.