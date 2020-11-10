WTI bulls take a breather in the pursuit towards $45bbls

- WTI bulls wait patiently for the next opportunity at a discount to ride the demand optimism to the $45.00bbls.
- COVID vaccine hopes and a Joe Biden Presidency, combined with OPEC is supporting the demand side case.
WTI is trading at $41.38 having travelled on the bid to a high of $41.44 from a low of $39.44.
The price of oil is building its gains on the largest one day rally in more than five months as the news of the vaccine boosts risk appreciate and demand sentiment for the black gold.
A potentially effective vaccine could be deployed by year-end whereby Pfizer/BioNtech's partnership has produced a covid vaccine that has worked 90% of the time in recent trials.
''This comes at a time when a sweeping second wave has depressed demand-side expectations, leaving the market to trade on expectations that OPEC+ could offset the slump in energy demand caused by more frequent lockdowns, by delaying the planned tapering of their production agreement,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''OPEC+ delivered one of its strongest signals yet, implying it will consider delaying and potentially 'tweaking' the production agreement to offset the rising lockdowns, keeping a Great Rebalancing underway,'' the analysts continued.
The analysts also were explaining that when combined with overly negative sentiment, OPEC+ support and rising demand expectations — particularly in the context of a potential vaccine — they see some room for the rally in energy prices to run.
WTI technical analysis
Weekly chart
Daily chart
As illustrated in the flow of longer-term charts, it can be expected that should resistance on the daily chart hold, then a correction would open a buying opportunity to ride the next bullish impulse towards the next resistance structure/August highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath
The Australian dollar held to its weekly gains against the greenback on Tuesday, as the mood remained positive, but enthusiasm faded. AUD/USD could retest the year high on a break above 0.7340.
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800, bears pressuring
The shared currency weakened against its American rival after dismal German data. US election’s dispute continues, investors taking a cautious approach.
XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900
After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August.
The Fed urges US government to develop a digital currency
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is cautious about the current economic situation but optimistic in the longer term.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The price of oil is building its gains on the largest one day rally in more than five months as the news of the vaccine boosts risk appreciate and demand sentiment for the black gold.