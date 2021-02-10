WTI bulls take a breather but crude oil fundamentals remain supportive

- Crude oil markets have slipped back a little from session highs in the $58.70s on Wednesday.
- WTI is set to snap an eight-day run of gains, its streak since early 2019, as bulls take a breather.
- The fundamental backdrop remains supportive for the crude oil complex.
Crude oil markets have slipped back a little from session highs in the $58.70s on Wednesday, despite gains being seen across global equity markets (S&P 500 +0.4%, Stoxx 600 +0.3%) and no meaningful changes to what has so far been a supportive fundamental backdrop; front-month futures for the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI), have slipped back from fresh 13-months highs in the $58.70s in recent trade to around $58.30, down about 0.2% on the day. Thus, WTI looks set to snap an eight-day run of gains, which has been the best such streak since early 2019. Even though the crude complex is a little softer on Wednesday, WTI is still up over 12% since the start of the month.
Driving the day
As noted, the fundamental backdrop remains supportive;
Markets continue to price in more US fiscal stimulus and recent indications from the Democrats in Congress is that they are pushing for US President Joe Biden’s full $1.9T package to be adopted, thus it looks like whatever fiscal stimulus is passed in the coming weeks, its is going to be a big one. Meanwhile, on the central bank stimulus front; slightly softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation data just released at 13:30GMT (the headline YoY rate of CPI remained unchanged from the month prior at 1.4% in January, versus expectations for a rise to 1.5%) does not change much for the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate the bank’s ultra-accommodative monetary policy stance in a speech to the Economic Club of New York at 19:00GMT, a stance which continues to underpin risk asset valuations.
There has been some debate recently about whether all the (fiscal and monetary) stimulus already enacted, plus Biden’s incoming spending package, might cause the economy to overheat later in the year/in 2022. Markets have been pricing in higher inflation in the years ahead, seen in the recent rally in break-even inflation expectations (10-year break-evens rose above 2.2% for the first time since 2014 this week). Some analysts had argued that a stronger than anticipated inflation reading on Wednesday might trigger some fears about potential earlier than expected Fed tightening, which could lead to a hawkish market reaction (stocks, commodities, bonds down, USD up).
Obviously, that did not happen. Indeed, with inflation missing expectations, markets saw the opposite reaction (stocks up, bond up, USD down). Commodities such as crude oil were a little more mixed. Either way, the US economy was still in the throws of the worst moment of the pandemic so far in January and suffered accordingly, keeping inflationary pressures in check. Beyond the transitory rise expected due to base effects in the coming months, much more interesting will be observing how upwards price pressures build in the latter half of the year.
Elsewhere, and turning back more specifically to crude oil markets; pandemic developments remain largely supportive to the complex. Infection rates continue to drop in the US, UK and other major developed economies (though the rise of the prevalence of the more transmissible UK variant in mainland Europe is a concern and could trigger some lockdowns). Vaccine rollouts continue at a pace and are likely to further accelerate in the weeks/months ahead, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) expected to recommend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday (amid concerns regarding its efficacy versus the South African variant of Covid-19).
OPEC+ is yet to show any signs of temptation to increase output amid the recent rise in prices; Iraq (a historic poor complier to OPEC+ pacts given sectarian divisions within the country) is set to continue to ump oil at a much-reduced rate of 2.9M barrels per day in February to make up for under compliance in 2020. Crude oil markets have not paid much attention to comments from the Iraqi Oil Minister that 1) he expects the Saudis not to continue their additional 1M barrel per day in voluntary cuts beyond March (this is in line with market expectations) and 2) that Iran could return to the oil market before the final quarter of the year. This would depend on what happens with Iran, the US and whether the two can revive the JCPOA. At present, neither side wants to be the first to make a concession and get the ball rolling to a return to the deal.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|58.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.88
|Daily SMA50
|50.47
|Daily SMA100
|45.55
|Daily SMA200
|42.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.52
|Previous Daily Low
|57.19
|Previous Weekly High
|57.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.6
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak US CPI, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has been extending its gains above 1.21 after US CPI missed estimates with a level of 1.4%. Stimulus talks are out of the spotlight as in Washington amid Trump's trial. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, around the $1850 region post-US CPI figures.
Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000
ETH/USD rises for third day in a row, probes intraday high off-late. Tuesday’s candle suggests the buyers are tired, overbought RSI also challenges further upside. Two-week-old rising trend line lures the bulls, 10-day SMA restricts immediate downside.
GBP/USD trades above 1.38 amid dollar weakness, UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD is trading near the multi-year highs of 1.3855 amid ongoing US dollar weakness, as stimulus talks fade to the background. The UK's rapid vaccine campaign is supporting sterling.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.