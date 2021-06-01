WTI bulls supported at the 4-hour 10-EMA in corrrection of highest since March

- Oil bulls in the diving seat above 4-hour support.
- Bulls seeking a break of the daily highs for a bullish continuation.
West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI), is off its highest levels since March and is trading back down to $68.00, albeit still higher on the day by 1.48% at the time of writing.
The black gold has travelled between a low of $66.91 to a high of $68.85 on the day so far.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to continue a slow easing of supply curbs in their meeting today.
Back in April, OPEC decided to put back 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply to the market from May to July due to the prospects of increased global demand.
The producers have now balanced an expected demand recovery against a possible increase in Iranian output.
Meanwhile, there are also expectations for growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the United States and vacations across mainland Europe.
Overnight, Chinese data showed that factory activity grew at its fastest pace this year in May which underscores the prospects of a faster worldwide economic recovery in post covid era.
Additionally, US crude stockpiles were expected to fall by 2.1 million barrels last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.
WTI technical analysis
WTI is carving out a bullish extension above prior daily resistance in a fresh bullish impulse, supported by the 10-day EMA.
From a 4-hour perspective, the price action is somewhat consolidative now given the strong bearish impulse to test the bullish 4-hour 10 EMA and prior 4-hour hoghs of 67.49.
However, a gradual bullish drift to the upside could be in order at this juncture leaving the bullish bias intact from a longer-term perspective.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD pulls away from multi-month highs, trades above $1,900
Following Monday's choppy session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and reached its highest level since early January at $1,916.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.