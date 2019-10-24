WTI bulls stepping up towards 200-DMA as demand fundas kick in

- EIA on Wednesday reported supplies dropping for the first time in six weeks.
- Trade headlines have been on the brighter end of the scale.
The price of a barrel of oil climbed over 0.50% on Thursday, (WTI), travelling from a low of $55.38 to a high of $56.47 with an initial pullback supported by the 21-hour moving average.
WTI currently trades at $56.11 having climbed to the highest levels in around a month on supply-side factors considering an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. Crude markets got a lift from the bullish EIA inventory data released the prior day.
Supply vs demand funda
The EIA on Wednesday reported supplies dropping for the first time in six weeks – down 1.7 million barrels for the week ending October 18th, something "which OPEC+ will be looking at deepening their output cuts at the December meeting, to support the Aramco IPO," analysts at TD Securities argued –
– "We remain concerned that the Saudis may have a hard time convincing other OPEC+ members to deepen their cuts enough to balance the market. Meanwhile, near-term demand worries and seasonally building inventories will continue to place a cap on any bullish headlines," the analysts argued, with their comments in line with the latest data in Chinese Gross Domestic product disappointing, as well as this week's US numbers in Durable Goods Orders declining for the first time in three month's coupled with trade wars, Brexit and deteriorating European manufacturing.
However, the latest trade headlines have been on the brighter end of the scale and should they continue to gain positive traction, as the belief grows that a potential US-Sino trade deal is in the making, along with easing central banks, the backdrop could be more bullish for oil prices as global downturn is averted.
WTI levels
Technically, the breach of the 55 handle has opened risk towards the 57 handle and the 200-day moving average (DMA) where it collides with a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. MACD is reaching its most recent peaks at this juncture. To the downside, the 50-DMA is located a fraction above 55 the figure while the 21-DMA comes in at 54.50. A break below the 21-DMA opens risk towards the Nov 2018 lows at 49.39 again ahead of the 18th Dec lows down at 45.77.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|55.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.93
|Daily SMA50
|55.37
|Daily SMA100
|55.77
|Daily SMA200
|57.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.1
|Previous Daily Low
|53.66
|Previous Weekly High
|54.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.52
|Previous Monthly High
|63.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|52.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data
EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures.
GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections
Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.
USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s
The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.
Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood
The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.