- A Russian missile fired as part of an attack on Ukraine's energy systems landed in NATO member Poland.
- WTI spikes after a key pipeline bringing Russian oil to Eastern Europe was halted.
West Texas Intermediate, (WTI) put in a short squeeze in the final part of the Wall Street session on Tuesday, moving into in-the-money shorts from the start of the week's trading. At the time of writing, the black gold is trading at $87.47 and is higher by some 0.7% on the day so far.
The main news of the day comes with reports of a Russian missile fired as part of an attack on Ukraine's energy systems landed in NATO member Poland, killing two. Poland's leaders are in an emergency meeting referred to as a "crisis situation". Polish media reported two died in the attack near the village of Przewodow, close to the country's border with Ukraine. Polish foreign ministry has since confirmed that a Russian-produced rocket fell on the Polish village Przewodów. In response, NATO Security General Stoltenberg will chair an emergency meeting of NATO Wednesday morning.
Prices spiked late in the session after a key pipeline bringing Russian oil to Eastern Europe was halted after power was cut, analysts at ANZ Bank reported. ''The Ukrainian pipeline manager said Russian artillery was the cause. The halt affects flows to Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia. The length of the pipeline outage is still unknown. This comes ahead of European sanctions on Russian crude oil imports on 5 December. Crude oil prices had been under pressure earlier in the session amid concerns over demand.''
The report offset the bearish IEA news that said the agency has cut its forecast for 2023 demand growth to 1.6-million barrels per day from 2.1-million bpd this year, while expecting demand in the final quarter of this year to contract by 240,000 bpd. "The GDP outlook has worsened and 4Q22 global oil use will contract (-240 kb/d) compared with last year. China's persistently weak economy, Europe's energy crisis, burgeoning product cracks and the strong US dollar are all weighing heavily on consumption," the agency said in its report.
''Earlier this week, OPEC also voiced its concern about demand and subsequently cut its fourth quarter demand forecast. Rising COVID-19 cases in China also weighed on sentiment, despite hopes of easing virus restrictions earlier in the week,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''Several major cities continue to record high levels of cases. Travel also remains subdued across the country as the public remains concerned it will be caught up in quarantine.''
In separate news, China has reported a surge in Covid infections and many people under lockdown in the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou took to the streets to protest by breaking the confinement barriers. Weak demand from China has been weighing on oil prices. Reuters reported ''new cases in Guangzhou rose above 5,000 for the first time, raising concerns the city of more than 15 million could face wider lockdowns, with the country on Monday reporting a total 17,772 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 16,072 a day earlier.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.77
|Today Daily Change
|2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|2.58
|Today daily open
|84.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.77
|Daily SMA50
|85.46
|Daily SMA100
|90.09
|Daily SMA200
|97.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.11
|Previous Daily Low
|84.58
|Previous Weekly High
|92.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.06
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|87.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD retreats towards 0.6750 on geopolitical fears, focus on Aussie Wage Price Index, US Retail Sales
AUDUSD prints mild losses at the highest levels in two months. NATO Ambassadors to hold emergency meeting as Russian missile struck Poland. Upbeat sentiment favored AUDUSD buyers despite softer data from US, China and Australia.
EURUSD: Bulls meet a key area of resistance, bears could be about to move in
Bulls look for a break of 1.0350 on a closing basis on the daily chart. A break below 1.0200 will be needed to bring back sellers. The price completed the downside and made a reversion through the M-formation and beyond the 1.0200 resistance.
Gold advances steadily around $1770 on a cool US PPI report
Gold Price is trading with solid gains on Tuesday after the release of a soft Producer Price Index(PPI) report in the United States, strengthening the Federal Reserve (Fed) case for tempering the pace of interest-rate increases.
Serum price nearly doubled post the emergency fork in the aftermath of FTX exchange hack
Solana-based decentralized exchange token, Serum (SRM), was forked by its community. A fork implies that developers copied the underlying software code and started afresh, protecting SRM holders from the November 11 attack on FTX exchange.
Wayward projectiles and PPI data impacting EURUSD
The Euro has lost some ground against the US dollar after reports that Russian missiles had struck inside the Polish border killing two polish citizens. The reason for the drop in the Euro is because Poland is a NATO member.