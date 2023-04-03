WTI bulls stay in control above the opening gap on OPEC production cut

- West Texas Intermediate holds in the bullish territory above the gap.
- OPEC+ cartel surprised the market with a 1.1-million barrel per day cut to production to support prices.
West Texas Intermediate WTI crude oil rose 6.3% on Monday and is trading at $80.44 at the time of writing. The high of the day was $81.51 while the low of the day is at $79.05. The rally in the oil price came after the OPEC+ cartel surprised the market with a 1.1-million barrel per day cut to production to support prices with the cartel saying it will reduce output ahead of the group's ministerial meeting scheduled for Monday.
It has been said that Saudi Arabia will make the bulk of the cuts, reducing output by 0.5-million barrels per day, with Russia and other members also agreeing to lower exports. ´´While the surprise production cuts from OPEC+ sent crude prices rallying, it appears unlikely to induce a further bid from CTAs just yet, with momentum signals needing prices to increase north of $85/bbl and $88/bbl for WTI and Brent crude respectively,´´ analysts at TD Securities said.,
According to the International Energy Agency, the cuts come as global inventories were on the rise, with production seen exceeding demand in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the agency expects demand to rise above production in the second half of the year.
Nonetheless, the analysts at TD Securities explained that CTA positioning remains skewed short which suggests there is plenty of dry powder for additional buying as physical markets are now likely to tighten quicker than previously anticipated.
´´Indeed,´´ the analysts added,´´time spreads have signaled tighter markets in the aftermath of the production cuts, and on a longer-term horizon, demand expectations remain optimistic as Chinese re-opening demand takes hold.´´
The analysts concluded that ´´this could again see speculative long exposure built back up as the year progresses, which in turn could be the catalyst to kickstart further short covering from CTAs.´´
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.5
|Today Daily Change
|4.74
|Today Daily Change %
|6.26
|Today daily open
|75.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.62
|Daily SMA50
|75.77
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|83.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.78
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds resistance below 1.0930, DXY clings to losses
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0916 and pulled back on a quiet American session. It is hovering slightly below 1.0900 as the USD clings to losses amid lower Treasury yields and risk appetite. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI Index dropped more than expected in March to 46.3.
AUD/USD heads for strongest close in a month as RBA decision looms Premium
AUD/USD jumped on Monday, climbing above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The pair is holding firm to daily gains, after bouncing more than 125 pips from the daily low. The Aussie is outperforming amid rising bets of a rate hike from the RBA on Tuesday.
Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000 Premium
Spot gold bounced sharply from an intraday low of $1,949.70, and it’s on its way to challenging the $2,000 threshold. Financial markets started the week in risk-averse mode rushing into the US Dollar.
Dogecoin price tanks as bulls refrain from breaking important moving averages
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is tanking after some volatile moves this Monday in the ASIA PAC and European sessions. Traders are grasping to understand the late filing from Musk’s lawyers on Friday that could mean a systemic risk for Dogecoin.
A mixed start to the week as OPEC+ causes a stir in oil markets
Equity markets have started the week a little mixed amid a nasty surprise from OPEC+ at the weekend, albeit against the backdrop of easing anxiety over the banking sector.