WTI bulls stay in charge in daily resistance

The price is testing the neckline of the M-formation that could still hold and confirming the meanwhile topping formation of the bull cycle.

This fits with signals from our proprietary gauge of energy supply risk, which has only managed to wobble in response to the Iran wildcard, but which has shrugged off the aggressive decline in European natural gas and Chinese coal prices, analysts at TD Securities explained. ''After all, European natural gas prices are collapsing, but balances are still expected to remain tight this winter in the absence of Nord Stream 2.''

"US President Biden had called upon those countries with spare capacities to step up their oil production to a greater extent. It is doubtful whether OPEC+ will respond to this call, however. Comments made by the two leading countries in the alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, indicate that production in December will be increased as planned by 400,000 barrels per day," Commerzbank analysts explained.

West Texas Intermediate WTI crude oil pierced the daily resistance on Monday following a surge on the back of the market's presumption that OPEC+ will turn a blind eye to US President Joe Biden's request to add additional supply to the market when the group meets later this week . The price travelled from a low of $82.77 to a high of $84.85.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.