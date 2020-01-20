WTI bulls quick to cash in on Libya opening spike

- WTI moving into Asia session down o the day following supply to bullish opening gap.
- Weekend reports surrounding the unrest in Libya and Iraq send futures higher.
Oil prices were on the backfoot on Monday following a bullish opening gap in Asia which was closed in the North American hours with vengeance from the bears. West Texas Intermediate crude spot prices retreated from an opening high of $59.61 and travelled to a low of $58.49.
The initial hysteria came from the weekend reports surrounding the unrest in Libya and Iraq. This lead to the opening gap spike due to the conflict resulting in substantial supply disruptions on a day when there will be no regular trading or settlements in New York for oil to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
However, crude futures for January delivery rose 59 cents, or 1%, to $59.17 a barrel as the markets were quick to cash in on the concerns whereby production of 1.2 million bpd (barrels a day) are expected to be disrupted due to the pipeline closures in Libya with about 800k bpd of that figure already completely taken out.
Ceasefire talks broke down, oil rallies on pipeline closures
"As ceasefire talks broke down, Eastern General Haftar opted to shut the nation's oilfields," analysts at TD Securities noted:
"The pipeline from El-Sharara, the country's largest field, to the Zawiya refinery has been shut, suggesting the field will soon halt production as their storage tanks fill. Although the outage is likely to prove temporary, the market's indifference to as much as 1m bpd of lost supply is noteworthy, as it highlights that the oil market has been conditioned to shrug off supply disruptions, relying on oversupply and spare capacity to fill any gaps. In this context, we do not expect substantial changes in positioning from CTAs."
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|58.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.5
|Daily SMA50
|59.02
|Daily SMA100
|57.28
|Daily SMA200
|57.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.97
|Previous Daily Low
|58.28
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1100 in thinned holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh January low of 1.1076, but remains below the 1.1100 figure, and at risk of extending its decline. Critical support at 1.1065.
AUD/USD posts lower low daily basis
The Australian dollar remains among the weakest, and at risk of breaking below a multi-decade low of 0.6670. Waiting for Australian data to be out later this week.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
Gold prices at inflexion point, now at the mercy of the Fed, Wall Street and US elections
Gold has been consolidating with a large speculative build up in the 1560s and the largest divergence between large speculators and commercials since Jan-March 2018, signalling that the market could be at an inflexion point.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.