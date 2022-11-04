- WTI picks up bids to refresh intraday high, braces for the second weekly gain.
- DXY pares the biggest weekly gain in seven ahead of US NFP.
- China-inspired optimism in Asia, mildly bid US stock futures add strength to the Crude Oil’s run-up.
- Strong US jobs report could probe energy bulls.
WTI takes the bids to refresh intraday high near $89.30 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold cheers the broad US dollar pullback amid cautious optimism in the Asia-Pacific region.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from a fortnight high to pare the biggest weekly gain in seven, refreshing intraday low around 112.55 by the press time.
The greenback’s latest losses could be linked to the hopes of witnessing positive news surrounding the Russia-Ukraine tussles as leaders from Germany and China meet. Also, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) efforts to defend the Chinese Yuan (CNY) join the pre-data consolidation to add strength to the risk-on mood.
Additionally, news from Bloomberg that the US audit inspections in China finished early joined chatters surrounding relaxation in China’s covid rules also seemed to have favored the recent risk-on mood and the WTI Crude Oil prices.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields grind higher while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains to print cautious optimism in the market. Also, the Asia-Pacific equities remain firmer, led by Hang Seng's 5.75% run-up. It should be noted that the MSCI's Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises more than 1.0% whereas Japan's Nikkei drops 1.85% on a day at the latest.
It should be noted that Europe’s oil embargo and the US readiness for more release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) challenge the WTI Crude Oil traders.
Elsewhere, Reuters said, “Underscoring demand concerns, Saudi Arabia lowered December official selling prices (OSPs) for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia by 40 cents to a premium of $5.45 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average.” The news also added that the cut was in line with trade sources' forecasts, which were based on a weaker outlook for Chinese demand.
Moving on, the US jobs report and geopolitical headlines surrounding Russia will be closely watched for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A downward sloping resistance line from August 30, near $89.55, restricts the WTI Crude Oil’s short-term upside ahead of the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding $91.25. However, the buyers remain hopeful unless the quote stays beyond the 21-DMA and a five-week-long support line, respectively near $86.80 and $85.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.36
|Today Daily Change
|2.00
|Today Daily Change %
|2.29%
|Today daily open
|87.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.66
|Daily SMA50
|85.79
|Daily SMA100
|91.43
|Daily SMA200
|97.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.99
|Previous Daily Low
|86.98
|Previous Weekly High
|89.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
