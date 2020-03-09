WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge

- WTI still remains nearly 18% down intraday, despite the recovery.
- Saudi price war and opening up of the taps fuel the oil price crash.
- Focus on US crude supply reports, coronavirus updates and risk trends.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trying hard to extend the recovery beyond the $ 34 mark but the slump in the US equities, Wall Street futures and Treasury yields continue to remain a drag on the prices.
Markets received a double blow after Saudi Arabia launched a price war over the weekend that knocked-off oil to its cheapest level in four years at $27.34, sharply down over 30% and on its way to register the biggest daily loss since 1991. The price war was mainly to avenge Russia’s refusal to agree on the output cuts proposed by the OPEC+ last Friday.
This added to the already omnipresent pessimism over the coronavirus outbreak, with the fears heightened after the number of new cases exploded across Europe and the US. The oil traders also weighed in the bearish IEA monthly report, which showed the first contraction in demand since 2009.
So far this North American trading, the oil-price recovery remains intact, as investors take profits off the table after the 30+% crash while markets believe that Saudi’s selling price cut could likely revive the demand prospects for oil and its products, lately hit by the virus spread induced global economic uncertainty.
At the press time, WTI trades at 34.08, still losing 17.75% on a daily basis.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|34.10
|Today Daily Change
|-7.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-18.23
|Today daily open
|41.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|49.66
|Daily SMA50
|53.96
|Daily SMA100
|55.76
|Daily SMA200
|55.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.48
|Previous Daily Low
|41.22
|Previous Weekly High
|48.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.22
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|44.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|45.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading above 1.14 near the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. and trading was temporarily halted in Wall Street.
GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing.
Gold New York: XAU/USD consolidates gains after hitting 1700.00 mark and multi-year highs
XAU/USD is trading near multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal reached a new 2020 high amid growing Coronavirus concerns in Italy.
WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trying hard to extend the recovery beyond the $ 34 mark but the slump in the US equities, Wall Street futures and Treasury yields continue to remain a drag on the prices.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.