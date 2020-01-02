WTI: Bulls losing momentum as 2020 kicks-off

- WTI rejected once again near $61.50 amid broad USD recovery.
- Russian oil output surge overshadows trade optimism, Mid-East tensions.
- Focus remains on Friday’s EIA Crude Stocks data for next direction.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has witnessed some aggressive selling over the last hour, having failed to take out stiff resistances stacked up near $61.50 level.
The fresh leg down in the black gold can be mainly attributed to the latest data released by the Russian Energy Ministry that showed Russian oil and gas condensate production hit a record-high 11.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019.
Further, the bulls also remain weighed down by broad US dollar recovery from five-month lows, as oil market seems to pay little heed to the risk-on trades seen on US-China trade deal optimism and Chinese rate cut announcement. US President Trump announced on Tuesday that phase one trade deal would be signed on Jan. 15 in Washington.
However, the losses appear capped by the ongoing US-Mid East geopolitical tensions and OPEC+ supply cuts. “The U.S. military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed Katib Hezbollah militia group over the weekend. Angry at the air strikes, protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, although they withdrew after the United States deployed extra troops,” as cited by Reuters.
The barrel of WTI awaits Friday’s weekly US Crude Stocks data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration for fresh direction. In the meantime, the USD dynamics, trade and geopolitical headlines will continue to drive the sentiment around oil prices.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.20
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|61.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.01
|Daily SMA50
|58.03
|Daily SMA100
|56.71
|Daily SMA200
|57.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.92
|Previous Daily Low
|60.67
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.17
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as 2020 kicks off
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks. Final EZ Manufacturing PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD falls back toward 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU relations is weighing on sterling. UK final manufacturing PMI came out at 47.5 points.
Bitcoin to capitalize on fiat currency wars
US Dollar - Chinese Yuan stand-off to make Bitcoin more attractive. BTC/USD is sliding down towards psychological support.
Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion
Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 109 on upbeat mood, USD recovery
Thin market conditions remain despite markets returned to regular working hours. The US calendar includes today the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.5. USD/JPY underpinned by a better market mood, upside still limited.