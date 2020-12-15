WTI: Bulls ignore API inventories near nine month high, look to $48 ahead of EIA data

- WTI keeps a fresh high since March 2020 despite downbeat API stockpiles.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock rose to 1.973M during the last week.
- Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness adds to the commodity’s strength.
- Global PMIs, EIA data awaited ahead of the key Fed decision.
WTI stays positive around $47.75 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark recently shrugged off weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) while cheering the risk-on mood near the fresh high since March 04, 2020. Although the official stockpiles from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be the key, PMIs from Western leaders and the Fed meeting will also be important to watch going forward.
API inventories grew 1.973 million barrels versus 1.141 million barrels during the week ended on December 11. With the minor increase in the inventories, oil traders concentrated on the major risk flows to cheer the upside.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news and hopes that the US covid stimulus will soon be out recently pleased the market players. The optimism added further weakness to the greenback and boosted demands for commodities.
After a jointly developed COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna is ready to face the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug’s approval. On the other hand, the FDA has recently approved a first at-home test for the deadly virus.
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is talking the much-awaited stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by press time. Earlier in the day, House leader McConnell said that the policymakers won’t leave Washington unless getting a deal.
On the contrary, surging virus cases leads London towards stricter lockdowns while New York is also eyeing the same amid capacity constraints in hospitals. Further, Span, Germany and Ireland are also badly hit in the recent wave of the deadly virus, not to mention the British hint of a COVID-19 variant.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks gained over 1.0% each while marking the optimism.
Looking forward, EIA’s inventories, expected -3.5M versus +15.189M, will be the key to follow coupled with the PMIs and Fed signals.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: How a dose of economic Christmas cheer could spoil the market mood
Technical analysis
A two-week-old ascending trend line joins November’s peak near $46.30 to offer strong immediate support that directs the oil bulls toward March month’s top around $48.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|1.38%
|Today daily open
|47.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44.88
|Daily SMA50
|41.83
|Daily SMA100
|41.38
|Daily SMA200
|36.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.56
|Previous Daily Low
|45.87
|Previous Weekly High
|47.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|45.1
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|46.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.