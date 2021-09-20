WTI bulls firm-up in Asia following strong Evergrande sell-off

- US oil was pressured in a risk-off start to the week.
- Evergrande sank the stock markets on a global scale.
- S Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage.
The price of oil on Tuesday is up to some 0.16% between $70.39 and $70.57 after losing ground on Monday by over 2% as investors grew more risk-averse.
Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency is in the balance and markets are on edge, especially the commodities complex due to the implications of a property market crash in China.
''While slowing Chinese economic growth and uncertainty around the Fed’s tapering timetable weighed on market sentiment, other developments still point to higher oil prices,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
''Rising gas and coal prices, due to the supply shortage, are gradually encouraging utilities to switch from gas and coal to fuel oil. Sweden has started up oil-fired power plants. Oil demand will get a fresh boost from the US’s announcement that the travel ban would be lifted for foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated from November. This could see jet fuel demand recovering strongly towards the end of this year,'' the analysts said.
Meanwhile, the US dollar has picked up a safe haven bid as the global stock market rout sends flows into the greenback which means oil gets more expensive for non-dollar markets. This, in turn, has weighed on the price of oil in a bearish move backed by the stock market itself.
Stock market rout weighs on oil
Wall Street collapsed on Monday as fear of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande prompted a broad sell-off and sent investors fleeing equities for safety.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with economically sensitive groups like energy down the most. The S&P 500 is down heavily from its intra-day record high hit on Sept. 2 and is on track to snap a seven-month winning streak this month.
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost620.22 points, or 1.79%, to 33,964.66. The S&P 500 dropped 75.28 points, or 1.70%, to 4,357.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 325.95 points, or 2.17%, to 14,718.02.
So not a good day on Wall Street, however, oil drew some support from signs that some US Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. As of Friday producing companies had just 23% of crude production offline or 422,078 barrels per day.
''US oil producers are struggling to restore production,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''Royal Dutch Shell said oil production from the Mars and Ursa platforms in the Gulf of Mexico will be offline until the end of 2021. This would reduce supply by nearly 300,000 barrels, according to Bloomberg calculations.''
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.38
|Today Daily Change
|-1.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.96
|Today daily open
|71.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.1
|Daily SMA50
|69.27
|Daily SMA100
|69.14
|Daily SMA200
|63.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.47
|Previous Daily Low
|71.01
|Previous Weekly High
|72.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.3
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1755
EUR/USD holds onto the previous day’s defensive performance around a monthly low during the sluggish start to Tuesday’s Asian session.
GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above 1.3670
GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1755
EUR/USD holds onto the previous day’s defensive performance around a monthly low during the sluggish start to Tuesday’s Asian session.
Ethereum bears gain control, ETH price targets $2,500
Ethereum price continues to follow all crypto and non-crypto markets in a broad risk-off sell-off. Ethereum bears, which targeted the $2,900 value area, succeeded and now focus on $2,500.
Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Apple stock down?
Apple stock loses more ground on Friday. AAPL breaks trend line support in place since July. Apple and markets are turning increasingly bearish.