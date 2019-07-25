WTI bulls finding tough opposition but price holds support on $56 handle

- WTI has advanced by 0.34% on the day but remains anchored.
- The price has been capped by the 200-day moving average
The price of oil has tried to correct but bulls have found strong opposition and the price continues to decline in the face of ongoing concern over global growth amid trade conflicts which remains the top concern of investors.
WTI has advanced by 0.34% on the day but remains anchored within the lower end of the $55.85 and $56.96 range. The futures contract at least made some ground following a near 11-million-barrel drawdown in crude inventories yesterday, with front-month September delivery gaining 25 cents, or 0.4%, to trade at $56.12 a barrel.
The downside in the price of oil came in the wake of reports that Saudi Arabia had met with Kuwaiti officials and had discussed ramping up oil production in the southern neutral zone. This, coupled with poor global PMIs, a very bearish outlook for the eurozone from ECB's President Mario Draghi and poor manufacturing data earlier in the week has weighed on oil. This all makes next week's meeting between trade China's and US's negotiators timely and even more critical.
WTI levels
The price has been capped by the 200-day moving average. On the downside, a break of support located on the rising support line of the channel at 55.80, opens 54.60, (61.8% Fibo.) and, on the wide, the 14th Jan 50.41 lows ahead of the 26th November lows, located at 49.44. On the upside, a push through 57.40 and the accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages opens the 20-week moving average, bulls will then look to the 60 handle and double top in the 60.80s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains
The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.
GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength
The greenback is back in fashion after ECB’s noise settled, stronger against all of its major rivals. GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 as speculation of upcoming elections in the UK hurt Sterling.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
Gold erases more than $10 on Thursday, continues to trade above critical $1400
European Central Bank President Draghi's neutral tone today forced the precious metal, which in the last few weeks capitalized on expectations of major central banks turning dovish amid the dismal global economic outlook, to weaken against major currencies and caused the XAU/USD pair to erase more than $10 on the day.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.