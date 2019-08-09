WTI: Bulls back in charge ahead of US rigs data, $ 53 on sight

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil re-attempts $ 53 mark on USD weakness, hopes of more OPEC cuts.
  • Will WTI regain 53.00 amid US-China trade woes, bearish IEA forecast?
  • All eyes on US Rigs Count data for fresh direction on oil.

WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen making another attempt to regain the 53 handle in the European session this Friday, having found some support near 52.40 region.

IEA warns oil demand growth so far in 2019 lowest since 2008

The black gold looks to extend the previous recovery from seven-month lows, as the sentiment remains buoyed by broad-based US dollar weakness and expectations that the OPEC+ producers could resort to additional oil output cuts. This comes after Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s No.1 oil producer, called other producers to discuss the recent slide in crude prices.

Meanwhile, the US dollar remains on the back foot across its main competitors amid dovish Fed expectations and falling Treasury yields, as markets continue to weigh in the risks of a US economic recession. A weaker greenback makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for the holders in foreign currencies.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether the prices can yield a sustained break above the 53 handle, as lingering US-China trade worries continue to dent the oil demand growth outlook. Adding to the demand concerns, the International Energy Agency, in its latest monthly report, slashed its global oil demand growth forecasts for this year and the next.

Furthermore, the downside risks loom amid swelling US crude inventories, as the focus now shifts towards the US Baker Hughes Oil Rigs Count data due on the cards later today at 1700 GMT.

WTI Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 52.80
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 52.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.21
Daily SMA50 55.99
Daily SMA100 59.09
Daily SMA200 56.31
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.02
Previous Daily Low 51.87
Previous Weekly High 58.84
Previous Weekly Low 53.64
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 51
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 53.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 54.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

