- WTI oil prices remain firmer around seven-week high, extending four-day uptrend.
- Softer USD, fears of EU oil embargo on Russia keep buyers hopeful.
- Headlines from the Middle East, covid fears in China challenge upside momentum.
- US Retail Sales for April, Weekly API inventory figures will be important for near-term directions.
WTI grinds higher around $112.00, after poking the late March tops during the four-day uptrend. That said, the black gold recently takes rounds to $111.80-90 as traders await more clues, which in turn highlights today’s US Retail Sales and API Weekly Crude Oil Stock.
The energy benchmark rose the most in four days the previous day, by refreshing the multi-day high, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) eased further from its 20-year top. That said, the greenback gauge printed a two-day downtrend as sellers approach 104.00 of late.
A fall in the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for May, expected +15.5 versus -11.6 actual, joined comments from New York Fed President John Williams to weigh on the US dollar. Fed’s Williams backed Chairman Jerome Powell’s 50 basis points (bps) rate hike idea by highlighting inflation as the main issue. It should be noted that the news suggesting the US extend covid public health emergency beyond July also allowed the US dollar to pare some gains.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and Iran showed concerns over the latest economic scenario that restricts them to pump more oil into the markets. Also, China’s downbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production for April joined fears of more days to overcome the covid resurgence to weigh on the commodity prices.
Alternatively, the European Union (EU) remains on the way to announcing major sanctions on Russian oil imports, which in turn could favor the WTI bulls. However, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia try to pull back the verdict but are likely to fail.
Moving on, the US Retail Sales for April, expected at 0.7% versus 0.5% prior, will precede the private oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 1.618M, to direct short-term WTI. Should the scheduled data suggests more draw and further weakness into the USD, the oil prices may have further upside room to track.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond an upward sloping trend line from late March, around $111.00 by the press time, enables WTI bulls to aim for the March 24 swing high surrounding $115.85-90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.9
|Today Daily Change
|3.51
|Today Daily Change %
|3.24%
|Today daily open
|108.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.71
|Daily SMA50
|104.13
|Daily SMA100
|95.24
|Daily SMA200
|84.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.93
|Previous Daily Low
|104.79
|Previous Weekly High
|109.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.21
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
