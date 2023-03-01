WTI bulls approach $78.00 as fears of higher Oil supplies jostle with China recovery hopes

- WTI crude oil rises for the second consecutive day, renews intraday high of late.
- Strong China PMI data bolster upbeat expectations from the world’s largest commodity user.
- Higher OPEC+ supplies, talks of more Russian Oil floating un-bid challenge WTI bulls.
- Fears of higher rates, inflation also keep a tab on energy benchmark ahead of US PMIs, official Oil inventories.
WTI crude oil renews its intraday high around $77.60 during the initial hour of Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the black gold marks another attempt to regain the $78.00 after the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high.
That said, the energy benchmark’s previous pullback could be linked to the US Dollar’s run-up amid hawkish Fed bets, as well as inflation fears, while the fears of more Oil supplies joined the force to challenge the commodity bulls afterward.
It’s worth mentioning that talks of higher supplies from the OPEC+ group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, despite binding to the output cut commitments, exert downside pressure on the black gold price. On the same line could be the news shared via Bloomberg that says, “As many as 1.9 million barrels of Russian diesel-type fuel is currently in floating storage, the most since October 2020.” The news also mentioned that this phenomenon indicates some cargoes loaded from Russian ports without buyers.
It should be noted, however, that the mixed US data and strong prints of China’s Caixin and NBS Manufacturing PMIs for February, as well as the Non-Manufacturing PMI for the said month, pushes back the hawkish Fed concerns and favor hopes of more demand from the world’s biggest commodity user.
Looking ahead, the US S&P Global and ISM PMI details for February will be important for immediate directions ahead of the weekly official Oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 12-day-old descending trend line, previous resistance around $76.65, directs WTI crude oil buyers toward the 50-DMA hurdle of $78.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|76.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77
|Daily SMA50
|78.04
|Daily SMA100
|80.01
|Daily SMA200
|88.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.87
|Previous Daily Low
|75.6
|Previous Weekly High
|77.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.86
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
