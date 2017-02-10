WTI: Bullish bets up for the second straight week

According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday, speculators lifted their bullish net positions in the WTI futures for the second straight week ended September 26th. The overall bullish level is now at the highest level since August 15th.

The non-commercial futures contracts of WTI Crude Oil futures rose by 36,034 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 418,074 net contracts, while the commercial traders position witnessed a weekly fall of -39,388 contracts from the total net of -419,937 contracts reported the previous week.