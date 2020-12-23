- WTI defends $46, bulls rescued by upbeat market mood.
- Brexit deal hopes offset US stimulus woes and crude stocks build.
- Focus remains on the virus, US stimulus updates and EIA data.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has staged an impressive bounce from weekly lows reached at $46.16 earlier this Wednesday, underpinned by the resurgence of demand for risker assets and a broadly weaker US dollar.
The US oil currently trades flat at $47.02, having recovered entire losses. However, the black gold is on track to close the week on a bearish note.
The risk-on market mood prevails in the European session, thanks to the hopes for an imminent Brexit trade deal. The S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, has turned positive after facing a big blow on news that US President Donald Trump has objected to the $900 billion stimulus package.
The upside in the WTI barrel is also backed by the broad-based weakness seen in the US dollar amid the upbeat market mood.
Oil fell in the overnight trades after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an unexpected rise in the US weekly crude stockpiles. The US crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18 vs. expectations for a draw of 3.2 million barrels, the latest API data showed.
Markets now look forward to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) crude stocks change data and fresh updates on the US stimulus bill and coronavirus stats.
Also, a raft of key US economic data will remain in focus for fresh dollar trades, which will eventually impact the USD-sensitive oil.
WTI technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|46.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46.5
|Daily SMA50
|42.75
|Daily SMA100
|41.8
|Daily SMA200
|37.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.99
|Previous Daily Low
|46.63
|Previous Weekly High
|49.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|45.87
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
