WTI bounces off weekly low towards $64.00 despite API inventory build

- WTI takes a U-turn from $63.63 even as API inventories marked a build during last week.
- EIA oil demand forecast supersedes on the US dollar weakness.
- Inflation data from China, US ahead of EIA stocks shouldn’t be missed, American covid stimulus will be the key.
WTI bears catch a breather around $64.00, currently near $63.85, amid the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the black gold seems to have ignored the recently released private inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) as well as oil demand forecast from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the period ended on March 05 rose past 7.356 million barrels of previous readings to 12.792 million barrels.
On Tuesday, the EIA came out with the news suggesting a reduction in the global oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.32 million bpd in 2021, per Reuters. The news disappointed the oil buyers who have been cheering the demand hopes amid supply cuts.
The fears of lesser energy demand also ignored the US dollar weakness that should have ideally helped the commodity. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) dropped back below 92.00 after rising to 92.50, the highest since November 24, 2020, the previous day. It’s worth mentioning that the Wall Street benchmark cheered the stimulus with Nasdaq rising 4.0%, closing with 3.69% gains, by the press time.
Looking forward, updates on the $1.9 trillion US coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill become the key. On the data side, inflation figures from the US and China for February as well as official weekly inventory numbers from the EIA, expected -0.833M versus 21.563M prior, for the week ended on March 05 will be important as well. Given the latest consolidation of gains, any inventory reduction should be strong enough to recall the oil buyers.
Technical analysis
February’s top near $63.70 offers immediate support ahead of 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from February 01, respectively around $61.50 and $60.90. Meanwhile, the year 2020 top near $65.45 guards nearby upside of the oil benchmark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07%
|Today daily open
|64.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.09
|Daily SMA50
|55.82
|Daily SMA100
|49.56
|Daily SMA200
|44.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.87
|Previous Daily Low
|64.49
|Previous Weekly High
|66.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.17
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.7700 threshold
Easing Treasury yields interrupted the greenback’s demand while a substantial advance in Wall Street backed the Aussie. Eyes turn to RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 figure amid the broad dollar’s weakness. Bullish potential limited as long as below 1.1970.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.