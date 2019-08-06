WTI bounces off 8-month old support-line despite trade pessimism, geopolitical tension

- WTI initially weakened as the US and Chinese trade tussle doubts future energy demand.
- Geopolitical tension concerning the Middle East, global production cut and falling inventory levels offer support to prices.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock in the spotlight for now.
Even if the US-China trade tussle weighing over the future energy demand, WTI recovers to $55.10 during early Tuesday.
The reason could be China’s latest statement that it will be forced to take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missile in Asia. The dragon retaliated after the US withdrew from Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty while also considering the US Defence Secretary Mark Esper’s comments favoring such tests crossed wires recently.
During early-day, the US Treasury termed China as a currency manipulator while Credit Suisse also downgraded Chinese and Hong Kong stocks.
Elsewhere, the Wall Street Journal reports that the US and Britain are forming an international mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian threats. On the other hand, the US is in discussion with Turkey to stop its military expansion around the Syrian border.
While trade pessimism creates doubts over the future energy demand, political tension emanating through the Middle East and the global production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies support the prices from declining further.
Traders will now observe industry data for the US Crude Oil Stock for the week ended on August 02. The private inventory reports earlier declined to -6.024 million barrels.
Technical Analysis
An upward sloping trend-line since late-December 2018 limits the immediate downside near $53.60 a break of which can recall June month low surrounding $50.60. Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December to April run-up around $51.60 can offer intermediate halt to the plunge. On the contrary, $56.00 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of $57.00 become the key to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions.
GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns
Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.
USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion
Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.