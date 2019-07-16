WTI bounces off 100-DMA, all eyes on central bankers, geopolitics, API data

- Lack of fresh clues, doubts over the US-China trade deal and the Chinese GDP triggered WTI pullback.
- The US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure, helps the commodity basket to recover.
- Weekly API data, US-Iran tussle remain in the spotlight.
With the market sentiment turning cautious ahead of the key data/events, the US Dollar (USD) lost its latest recovery, which in turn helps WTI to bounce off from the 100-DMA while trading near $59.50 heading into Europe open on Tuesday.
The energy benchmark declined on Monday after China’s growth numbers slumped to multi-year lows. Adding to the downside could be the usual performance of the oil refiners around the Gulf of Mexico despite the Story Barry.
However, Iranian demands from the US to first remove harsh sanction and return to the 2015 Nuclear Deal in order to discuss future ties highlights the geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the black gold’s output and limited further downpour.
Markets remain worried ahead of the key US Retail Sales, UK employment and EU Trade Balance numbers that will show the strength of the world’s leading economies. Though, major attention will be given to the global central bankers’ comments at the French G7 Presidency 2019 appearances. Market players will be keen on receiving the signs of further monetary easing from the central bank leaders to further extend their USD short sessions.
The US oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on July 12 can also entertain energy traders. The industry reading earlier slumped by -8.129 million barrels.
Additionally, news concerning the trade developments between the US and China will also have its market impact that shouldn’t be missed.
Technical Analysis
Sellers will look for the break of 100-day moving average (100-DMA) level of $59.00 in order to aim for June 28 low near $57.80/70 whereas the current month bottom around $56.00 can flash on their radars afterward. On the upside, buyers will wait for the successful break of $61.00 ahead of looking for May month high near $63.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 21-DMA - a strong hurdle ahead of ZEW, EC President vote
EUR/USD bulls need a break above the 21-day MA. The EUR may drop if EU lawmakers reject Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, a below-forecast US retail sales data could bode well for the spot.
GBP/USD mildly bid ahead of UK employment data, Carney’s speech
Declining odds for no-deal Brexit favors the GBP/USD pair’s recovery. The UK employment numbers and Carney’s speech will join the US Retail Sales and Fed Chair’s comments to offer fresh impulse.
USD/JPY re-takes 108.00 as S&P futures turn higher
USD/JPY is seen testing the 108 handle, tracking the renewed uptick in the US S&P 500 futures while the further upside appears elusive amid risk-off in the Asian equities. All eyes on US data, Powell.
Gold & Silver: Dollar inched higher, capping bulls progress
The Dollar is out of favour but still holds in there, capping progress in the precious metals, hell-bent on higher grounds. The series of bearish gold pin bars on the daily charts do not bode well for the bulls.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Job, jobs, jobs
Retail sales are expected to gain 0.1% in June after adding 0.5% in May. Sales excluding automobiles are predicted to increase 0.1% after May’s 0.5% jump. Disposable income gains should provide spending.