WTI bounces-back to $ 57.50 on US-Iran war risks, US rigs data eyed

- Rising fears over a US attack on Iran offer a fresh lift to the bulls.
- Looks to retest 3-week highs of 57.77 ahead of US PMIs and rigs data.
Having reached fresh three-week highs at 57.77 in early Asia, WTI (futures on Nymex) corrected slightly to the 57 handle before the bulls fought back control in the European trades, sending the rates back towards the 57.50 region.
The latest leg up in the black gold can be mainly attributed to heightened fears of a US attack on Iran over the US drone shot down by Iran on Thursday that escalated the Middle East tensions and aggravated supply disruption concerns.
The latest reports cite that the US President Trump is prepared for an imminent attack on Iran, as the Islamic nation seems not very keen on peace talks with the US leader. US Pres. Trump warned overnight of an imminent attack on Iran
Moreover, the sentiment around the barrel of WTI remains underpinned by the increased expectations of OPEC output cuts extension beyond June while broad-based US dollar also continues to collaborate to the bullish momentum in the prices. A weaker greenback makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for the holders in foreign currencies.
Furthermore, a bigger-than-expected drop in the US crude inventories also helps keep the buoyant tone intact around the commodity. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels last week vs. expectations of a 1.1 million barrels decrease.
Markets keep a close watch on the development around the US-Iran conflict ahead of the US Markit flash manufacturing PMI data and Baker Hughes oil rigs count data due later today.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|57.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.62
|Daily SMA50
|59.66
|Daily SMA100
|58.84
|Daily SMA200
|58.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.37
|Previous Daily Low
|54.36
|Previous Weekly High
|54.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.94
|Previous Monthly High
|63.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2650 amid disappointing data, political uncertainty
GBP/USD has been falling toward 1.2650 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.